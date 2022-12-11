Cloud cover sticks around Monday; tracking rain, snow moving into region mid to late next week

Our next major winter storm moves into the region as we work into the second half of the week

Believe it or not, I saw a few breaks in the clouds for some sunshine earlier this morning, but it was short-lived, most everyone has kept the clouds and cold temperatures in the forecast as we’ve worked throughout our Sunday.

This trend will continue into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s for everyone.

Early next week

Looking ahead into the first few days of next week, the overall flow of the jet stream will flatten out, and high pressure will try to move toward the region.

This will keep us dry, but we will remain on the cloudy side of things and also stabilize our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures hovering into the upper 30s Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the 20s on Monday night but hold near freezing as we work into Tuesday night.

The forecast becomes much more active as we head into the second half of next week. We’re going to watch a strong system, head our way, and that will bring chances of rain and snow to everybody for the better portion of the second half of next week.

Mid-week stronger system

For Wednesday, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the start of the day. Then through the afternoon and evening, rain will overspread the region. While this initially looks to start off as rain, as colder air moves into the region, this will change over to a rain/snow wintry mix.

High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

With a strong area of low pressure moving off to our east, we will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast for Thursday as well.

Some of the forecast models keep the precipitation mostly of the wintry variety as we work through Thursday, but there is not a lot of consistency on this yet, so we will keep it a rain/snow wintry mix right now and continue to fine-tune this forecast heading into early next week.

High temperatures remain in the 40s for Thursday.

We will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast as we work into the end of the week on Friday as this system continues to move off to the east.

High temperatures remain in the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees by Friday afternoon.

Early next weekend

With a northwesterly flow moving into the region behind this strong low-pressure system, we will keep the chance of snow showers in the forecast for the first half of the weekend. Colder temperatures moving in with high temperatures into the middle 30s by Saturday afternoon.