Wind Advisory issued as gust, rain arrive in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – WIND ADVISORY: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY: Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Some minor flooding could occur along the lakeshore due to the winds and rain that are on the way overnight and into Thursday Morning.

After a few dry days across the region, we’ve got some changes with some much-needed rainfall on the way as we go through the overnight hours Wednesday night and then through the first part of your Thursday.

Rainfall will move into the region as we go through the middle evening hours Wednesday, through the overnight, and continue through the Thursday morning commute, back to work and school. We will also bring in gusty winds to go with the rainfall. Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 miles an hour over most of southeastern Michigan through mid to late morning on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Most of the region is looking at a half-inch to 3/4 of an inch of rainfall. Definitely, some much-needed rain is heading for the region, and some places could see up to an inch in areas that receive repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall heading throughout Thursday morning.

Thursday

Once that frontal boundary crosses the region, the rain and wind will subside very quickly, as we had Thursday afternoon, but that will also usher in colder temperatures as we head through Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. Some of the models are showing another round of moisture moving through with a weak disturbance Thursday night, so we will bring in the chance of a rain-snow wintry mix as we had from Thursday evening until late Thursday night.

Weekend forecast

Then, after days into the 40s this week, we will also bring a colder air mass into the region as we head through the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s from Friday through the weekend and into at least the first part of next week. And with a northwesterly flow moving in as well behind the cold front, we will keep in a chance of some snowflakes Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As of right now, there should not be any significant accumulations across the region, but this will be some Lake-enhanced snow that will move into the region.

Next week

Heading into early next week, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday, with overcast skies in the forecast for Wednesday. High temperatures will remain right around that freezing mark, with overnight lows into the 20s, and dropping into the upper teens Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Feeling very much like it should for December, with the first official day of winter next Wednesday.

