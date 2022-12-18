Bryan’s Breakdown: More flurries for Sunday before high impact winter storm late next week

A high impact winter storm looks to take aim at the region late next week

After a day where we kept plenty of cloud cover around, cold temperatures and light snow or snow flurries, we will continue this trend through the overnight hours tonight and into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

For the overnight hours tonight, we will see periods of light snow or snow flurries continue.

The winds will continue to be breezy as well, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 20s with southwest wind gusting upwards of 20 miles an hour.

Sunday

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, as this pesky area of low pressure continues to move off to the east, we will see much of the same as what we saw for the first half of the weekend.

The cloud cover sticks around with scattered flurries and/or light snow showers.

Little or no accumulation is expected, with high temperatures heading for the lower 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday through Wednesday

Heading into the first half of next week, the weather pattern will be relatively tranquil.

We will keep plenty of cloud cover around with mostly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday. High pressure will build down to the south of the region, so that will keep us on the cloudy side of things for the first half of the week.

High temperatures remain on the cold side of things as we only make it into the low to mid 30s each day.

Then, all eyes are on a high-impact winter storm that looks to head into the region as we go through the end of next week and into the first half of the holiday weekend.

High-impact winter storm late next week

The forecast models are tracking an area of low pressure that will work through the Ohio valley and into the great lakes as we head into the end of next week.

The ultimate placement of the low-pressure system will dictate the type of precipitation we see for Thursday before colder air moves into the region as we head into the end of the week on Friday.

As of right now, we will bring a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain in the forecast on Thursday as that low-pressure center works off to the north and east.

High temperatures will head for the low to mid 30s by Thursday afternoon.

As that area of low pressure continues to work off to the east Thursday night into Friday, we will take any wintry mix over to snow.

It will also be increasingly breezy on Thursday, with windy conditions expected for the end of the week on Friday as the low-pressure center moves away from the region and colder air starts to move in behind this system.

With the strength of this low-pressure system as it moves off to the east, and the northwesterly flow kicking in bringing in that colder air, we will keep the chance of snow showers and breezy winds in the forecast as we head into Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Some of the forecast models are showing wind gusts upwards of 35 to 45 miles an hour possible as we go through the end of the week on Friday and Saturday.

In terms of snow accumulation for the region, it is still too early to tell how much snow will fall with this system through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend.

There still is a great deal of uncertainty in the placement of the low-pressure system, and where that low-pressure system tracks will ultimately determine what types of precipitation we see on Thursday, and how much snow we see through the end of the week and in the first half of the weekend.

As of right now, the forecast models do not have this system rolling into the United States until we get to Tuesday night. So I think as we go from Tuesday night and into Wednesday, we will start to get a better handle on what this system will do.

Expect changes to this forecast to possibly happen as we go through the rest of the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Behind this low-pressure system, heading into the holiday weekend for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we will get some of the coldest air we’ve seen in quite a while.

Expect high temperatures to drop into the teens, with wind chills at or below zero as we go through the weekend as well. It will feel like winter as we ring in Christmas next weekend.

Stay with me and the 4Warn Weather Team, we will keep you 4Warned of what to expect heading into the holiday weekend.