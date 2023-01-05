Temps fall as flakes fly in Metro Detroit Thursday

4Warn Weather – Temps Fall While Flakes Fly

The sky conditions are much better as we get going on this Thursday morning here in Metro Detroit. Skies are mostly cloudy, and we cannot rule out a few flurries or some light drizzle mainly in our western suburbs and counties, but it is mostly dry. We also don’t have the foggy problem as you head out and about with temperatures falling through the 30s where they will stay. Eventually, we will settle in the lower to middle 30s with a decent breeze keeping wind chills in the upper 20s if you are walking the dog, walking to work or school, or just getting outside so, grab the thicker coat, hats, and gloves to deal with the falling temperatures across Pure Michigan. We are done with that mild air that brought our highs to 60F yesterday here in Detroit which was only one degree from a record high for January 4th. We are not going into a deep freeze, but it will be noticeably cooler all the way through this coming weekend.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

Although we don’t have much moisture to deal with this morning, that will change later this afternoon with either a wintry mix or straight up snow showers. This is the last bit of energy of a storm that has caused our foul weather the last couple of days. There are chunks of moisture moving in from the west and southwest and Exact Track 4D Radar shows mostly snow early on. We will go from middle 30s back into the upper 30s this afternoon which means we could see a mix of rain and snow showers moving through Metro Detroit mainly this afternoon. Most of our computer model guidance suggests scattered snow showers for us capable of laying down a coating of snow later today and that could bring more difficult traveling weather through our late afternoon and evening commute. We may not see snow squalls, but expect slippery streets and reduced visibility from these snow showers becoming more numerous into the mid and late afternoon and evening hours. The winds SW 5-15mph will steer many of these snow bands through Washtenaw, Livingston, Wayne and Oakland Counties but not exclusively.

SUNSET: 5:15 PM

Friday will be very similar to today with more 30s, pesky breezes, and snowflakes and flurries. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s first thing Friday morning before Metro Detroit highs rebound back into the middle 30s. The winds W 5-15mph will bring a few lake effect snow bands and flakes our way here and there. It’s not a strong enough wind to create a dangerous fetch over Lake Michigan, so it’s scattered and light snow showers and flurries with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s most of the day tomorrow. Those snow bands will be more problematic closer to the big lake off to our west which is a warning for anyone traveling into Western and Northern Michigan tomorrow. It won’t be a white out, but a few squalls cannot be ruled out.

We will keep a close eye on this coming weekend forecast because there is one computer model bringing a wintry mix or snow chance during the afternoon on Sunday. Most model data keeps the rain and snow well south of Metro Detroit Saturday and Sunday but it will be a close call at the end of our weekend. Temps will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s both weekend days here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Keep the thought of some snow moving through late Sunday into Monday morning although it doesn’t look too impressive as far as snow chances or snow totals to end of the weekend. And the storm may dodge us all together. Stay tuned… we’ll keep you posted. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

