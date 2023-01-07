More cloud cover to end the weekend; sunshine arrives on Monday

After we broke into just a little bit of sunshine (which has been a welcome sight after days and days of clouds across the region), we will see a return to the clouds as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight.

Expect skies to become mostly cloudy overnight as we keep some moisture around the region at the lower levels of the atmosphere. Overnight lows drop into the middle 20s for almost everyone.

Sunday

High pressure is going to control the forecast for most of us as we head through the end of the weekend on Sunday, but we are watching an area of low pressure that will move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys through Sunday and into early next week on Monday.

As this low-pressure system continues to stay off to our south and east, most of the moisture should stay south of Southeastern Michigan.

We will keep a close eye on it, but with the moisture close by, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we head through the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High temperatures remain in the middle 30s for Sunday afternoon.

Beginning of next week

Looking ahead to the first half of next week, we will bring some sunshine in the forecast as we head into our Monday.

High pressure again, will continue to control the forecast.

High temperatures are also a few degrees warmer as we headed to the lower 40s by Monday afternoon.

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as work throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.

High temperature still remains a few degrees above average, heading into the lower 40s by Tuesday, and dropping back into the middle 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

End of next week

Our next system rolls into the region and moves in on Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Midwestern United States and move into the Ohio valley as we head into the end of next week.

Expect rain showers overspread the region as we work throughout Thursday which continue into Friday.

Once colder air moves into the region, that rain will turn over to a rain, snow mix, and then snow showers as we had through Friday night before we dry things out heading into the beginning of next weekend.

It must be noted, that some of the forecast models are a little slower than this, and bring the area of low pressure closer to the region, which would mean more wintry weather than rainfall, but as of right now, I am forecasting the majority of this event to be on the liquid side of things. We will keep our eyes on this as we work into the beginning of next week.

Too early to tell if there will be any snow accumulation on the backside of the system, it all depends on the air temperatures, and how fast the moisture moves out of the region as that low pressure system works off to the east.

High temperatures remain in the low to mid-30s both Thursday and into the end of next week on Friday.