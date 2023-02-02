Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Overnight

Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.

Friday

With a northwesterly flow working into the region, we will bring a little more sunshine back into the forecast for Friday but hold onto a few snow flurries as we had throughout the day.

High temperatures only make it in the lower end of the teens by Friday afternoon before dropping right around zero Friday night into early Saturday morning, with wind chills going as low as -15 heading into early Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

As we head throughout the weekend, we will keep cloud cover in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with a few flurries for Saturday.

On Sunday, we will see a chance of snow showers with a cold front rolling through the region. The end of the weekend ushers in a warming trend as well. With high temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday, we will warm into the upper 30s by Sunday.

Next week

Looking ahead into next week, the warming trend continues with dry weather on Monday, giving way to rain showers moving into the forecast as we had from Tuesday and into next Wednesday. Above-average temperatures are sticking around for the majority of next week as well.

