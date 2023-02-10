Gusty winds relaxing as warmer temps move into Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and beyond.
Gusty Winds Relaxing
- Winds are still kicking this afternoon, but start to relax this evening.
Few Flakes Tapering Down
- As advertised, there are a few flakes flying out there, but not much is falling.
- These continue until around sunset, then shut down.
Warmer Temps. on the Way
- It stays cool Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40… but by the middle part of next week we’re back in the middle 50s.
Rain (and Snow) Chances Back Next Wee
- With the warmer temperatures next week comes the return of some rain.
- Showers are expected both Wednesday and Thursday.
- Some snow is looking possible on Friday.