Above average temperatures in Metro Detroit for end of weekend -- what you can expect

After a cloudy and cold, end of the week, we’ve seen plenty of sunshine as we work throughout the start of the weekend, and we will keep the trend of dry weather and sunshine in the forecast as we head through the rest of the weekend as well.

Expect mainly clear skies into the overnight tonight, it’ll be cold yet again. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s for just about everyone.

Sunday forecast

Heading into the end of the weekend on Sunday, high pressure will continue to control the forecast as it moves off to the east. This will also begin to usher a southerly flow into the region and send our high temperatures running well above average. Expect temperatures to warm into the upper 40s with that sunshine continuing throughout the day.

Early next week

As we work into the beginning of next week, we’re going to watch a weak frontal boundary roll through the region. This frontal boundary will not have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are not expecting any rain or snow. We will expect an increase in cloud cover overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning.

As that frontal boundary rolls off to the east, we will see decreasing cloud cover late Monday morning and afternoon bringing more sunshine into the region. High temperatures heading for the upper 40s by Monday afternoon.

Sunshine continues into the first part of Tuesday before the clouds increase Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Rain is set to move into the region by late Tuesday night. High temperatures heading for the upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon, and only dropping into the lower 40s by Tuesday night thanks to that cloud cover and breezy winds moving into the region.

Next chances of rain for Metro Detroit

Our first low-pressure system works into the region for the middle of the week on Wednesday, and with a very strong southerly flow, breezy winds, and rain showers in the forecast. We will see near-record-high temperatures by Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures heading for the lower 60s, our record high is 66° set back in 1954.

Another round of rain moves into the forecast as we work into Thursday with an area of low pressure running right through Southeastern Michigan Thursday afternoon and evening.

Expect high temperatures to warm back into the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon, before dropping into the upper 20s overnight Thursday night and into early on Friday morning.

A return to winter-like temperatures

As that frontal boundary rolls off to the east, we will have a little moisture left over and that will bring us a chance of a few snow showers for the end of the week on Friday. We will also keep cloud cover in the forecast to go with it.

High temperatures only make it into the low to mid-30s by Friday afternoon, but it will feel much colder than that thanks to the breezy winds sticking around until the end of the week.

Expect high pressure to build back into the region for the first part of next weekend, mostly sunny skies can be expected with temperatures just a few degrees warmer. will head for the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.