Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Southeast Michigan Monday

4Warn Weather – An active start to the work week with the potential of wintry weather moving in this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb counties on north from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

An area of low pressure moves in from the southwest this morning. The precipitation will begin as a period of wintry weather, for just about everyone in the form of snow and/or freezing rain, before changing over to rain as we had throughout the morning hours. Those under the advisory, will stay colder longer. The rest will mainly see rain (south of I-696). The best places to see accumulation from the wintry weather will be the further north you go, the longer the winter weather is going to hang on.

For areas like Oakland, Macomb and Livingston Counties, we can or see up to 1″ of snow accumulation and less than .10″ of freezing rain. For our northern tier of counties including Genesee, Lapeer, St, Clair and Sanilac, we can see up to 2″ of snow accumulation and up to .10″ ice accumulation. Outside of that area, we could see a trace of freezing rain before warmer air moves in and we change the wintry precipitation over to rain, for those not in the advisory. SUNSET: 6:21 PM

In the wake of this storm system, our area remains in a rather active pattern this week. Tune in to Local 4 News for the latest updates and timing on the upcoming weather systems.