Winter storm brings heavy snow, treacherous travel to Metro Detroit

Road temperatures Friday afternoon are still above freezing as snow begins to fall across most of the area. Wet roads will quickly become slush and snow-covered, and travel becomes more treacherous.

The heaviest snow will come between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The west side will see the highest snow totals of around seven to nine plus inches. Much of the east side totals will be closer to four to six inches.

Winds are starting to pick up, but since this is a very wet, heavy snow, there will not be any blowing and drifting. However, the weight of the snow on the trees combined with high winds could cause some power outages. However, not to the extent we saw with the recent ice storm.

