Calm start to spring before rain returns in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

Calm start to spring before rain returns later this week. Metro Detroit weather forecast March 19, 2023 -- 6 p.m. Update

4Warn Weather – After a mostly sunny day with highs around 40 degrees, it will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.

We continue to have a westerly breeze, but it will not be as windy. Winds will be at 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday), we will welcome spring at 5:24 p.m. and see the return of normal temperatures. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will push into the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will rise even higher this week, but we will have multiple days of precipitation.

Expect highs in the 50s from Tuesday through Thursday.

There will be a slight chance of rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we will have better chances during the day on Wednesday and the remainder of the work week.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Other weather quick links: