Tracking spring showers, mild temperatures for Metro Detroit,-- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – The first full day of spring lived up to expectations with sunshine and mild temperatures. Now it’s time for a few spring showers to move in.

Overnight expect a couple of light rain showers. Not everyone gets wet, however, as this will be a widely scattered event.

The low Tuesday dips to a mild 40 degrees.

Wednesday

Cloudy and mild for much of Wednesday before showers return during the evening and continue to pick up in intensity and coverage by Thursday morning.

Thursday

Heavy rain is expected during the morning hours Thursday but the dry and very mild midday with temps in the upper 50s.

A chilly end to the work week and perhaps a few flakes for the weekend; More details are coming up at 11 p.m.

