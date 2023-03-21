Warmer in Metro Detroit Tuesday

4Warn Weather – Mostly cloudy and a little breezy this Tuesday morning, but anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning to the day.

SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

We will be in and out of the clouds today with high temperatures trending upward, topping out in the low to mid 50s. We could see a few scattered light showers overnight, but widespread rain isn’t expected until Wednesday night into Thursday as a wave of low pressure tracks along a stalled frontal boundary.

SUNSET: 7:46 PM

Highs temperatures will be stay in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, we inch close to 60 on Thursday, but it will be hard to enjoy as we will be dealing with waves of rain. As far as needing the umbrella, the initial round of rain will fall overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning with embedded thunder possible. It looks like it will be a rainy morning drive Thursday with a few spotty showers lingering into the afternoon. Temperatures then drop into the 40s both Friday and Saturday. More rain possibly mixed with wet snow could move back into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, but we rebound back into the 50s on Sunday.