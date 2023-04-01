Active weather gives way to cooler, calmer conditions in Metro Detroit to end weekend

4Warn Weather – From morning thunderstorms to the chance of snow showers, Southeast Michigan is getting a range of weather on this first day of April.

This evening, isolated rain and snow showers will be in the area. Clouds will begin decreasing behind the cold front that brought the earlier storms. Temperatures will continue to tumble and fall into the 30s after sunset. Many communities will see lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, including gusts as high as 30 mph, will make it feel blustery at times.

On Sunday, we will get a break from the active weather. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Southerly winds will be light to around 10 mph. Nighttime lows will be milder and settle in the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

By Monday, clouds will move back into the area with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

