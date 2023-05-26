Memorial Day is unofficial start of summer, but it will feel like it this weekend in Metro Detroit

Whether you’re headed up north or staying in Metro Detroit, the weekend forecast looks picture-perfect.

No frost advisory Friday night as temps will be a few degrees warmer than last night. Winds will be a touch stronger out of the Northeast at 5-10mph.

Saturday

Saturday skies will be mostly sunny. Highs climb a degree or two above normal, around 76 degrees; winds E 5-10mph.

Sunday

Sunday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine, dry and warmer, with highs right around 80 degrees.

Memorial Day is the “unofficial” start of summer, but it will officially feel like summer with highs around 84 degrees.

Next week

And we are not done there! Next week we could hit 90 for the first time this year! I’ll tell you which day next week will be the hottest coming up at 11 p.m.

