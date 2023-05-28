Holiday weekend to be warmer each day in Metro Detroit -- here’s why you might want an umbrella

4Warn Weather – You will only need the umbrella if you want to shield yourself from the sun. It will continue to be warm and dry this Memorial Day weekend. By midweek, most people will declare it to be “hot.”

The dry, warm conditions will quicken the drying of soil and vegetation. Gardens may need more frequent watering. There will also be a greater risk of grass fires and wildfires. That fire risk will be “very high” in Metro Detroit and “extreme” in areas Up North.

The region will be in the “high” to “very high” range for the UV Index for most of next week. Consider wearing light-colored clothing, including long sleeves, and sunscreen. The sun’s rays are most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

How warm or hot will it be?

Saturday night, it will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s in Detroit and inner-ring or nearby suburbs, around 50 degrees near Ann Arbor and Pontiac, and the upper 40s north of M-59 and by the shoreline.

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day will provide ample sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Hot. That’s about 15 degrees above average.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but we will hold on to the sunshine. The evening and night will bring a chance of isolated showers.

