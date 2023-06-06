Rain is expected in Metro Detroit, but it will take time to recover from lengthy dry conditions

May 20, 2023, was the last time we saw rain in Metro Detroit. While the sunshine is beautiful, we now find ourselves with more than a 3-inch rain deficit.

4Warn Weather – May 20, 2023, was the last time we saw rain in Metro Detroit. While the sunshine is beautiful, we now find ourselves with more than a 3-inch rain deficit.

There is rain in the forecast, but it will take time to recover from the dry conditions we have had over the past weeks.

Mostly clear and cool overnight with a low of 51.

Wednesday

More hazy sunshine Wednesday with the smoke from the wildfires that continue to burn in Eastern Canada. Highs cooler than normal by just a smidge at 75 degrees.

Thursday

Dry again Thursday and Friday, and then the pattern changes. There is a chance of rain over the weekend and next week. Join me today at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.