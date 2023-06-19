Possible isolated shower Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-80s. It could be an isolated shower late in the day, but it would be rare. Most of us stay dry until the end of the week.

4Warn Weather – Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-80s. It could be an isolated shower late in the day, but it would be rare. Most of us stay dry until the end of the week.

Wednesday

Wednesday, summer officially begins at 10:57 am. This is also the day we see the most daylight.

At Metro Airport, we’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes, and six seconds of daylight. It will feel like summer with sunshine and highs around 86 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Chance of rain returns Friday and Saturday in the late evening only. But the chance is not that strong as of right now.

The best chance for measurable rain is one week from Monday. Yep, the night of the Detroit Fireworks!

More on that coming up at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.