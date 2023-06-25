Tracking possible severe weather on Sunday in Metro Detroit: Here’s when, what to expect

4Warn Weather – Hot, muggy weather is here.

It will be hot and humid on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. An isolated shower will be possible in the morning, but more showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. The marginal (or level one) risk covers the majority of Southeast Michigan.

In Metro Detroit, the threat of strong to severe storms will be greatest between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday night, a few showers will still be in the area. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 60s.

The chance of rain will linger into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 70s and lows will be around 60 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday, it will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Then, chances of rain will return for the last weekend of the month.

