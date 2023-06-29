Air Quality Alert extended through end of week; thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit

The Air Quality Alert has been extended to the end of the week on Friday by the Michigan Department of Environment. Air Quality readings are in the unhealthy to the very unhealthy range once again today and are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range to the unhealthy range, with hourly readings into the very unhealthy range also possible.

4Warn Weather – It’s been a very summer-like day across the region Thursday, with a few rain showers this morning giving way to some sunshine and warm temperatures.

We will keep an eye on the radar for the threat of a few stronger thunderstorms this evening and into the early portions of the overnight.

Thunderstorms are possible into the beginning of the overnight hours after midnight before we bring more sunshine back into the forecast and summer-like heat for the end of the week on Friday.

If we do see some stronger thunderstorms tonight, gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall would be the primary threats, although we are not expecting widespread severe weather in the forecast.

Friday

Remember, with the Air Quality Alert still in effect, and we need to keep an eye on our elderly friends and neighbors, those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, and your kids as well. With the air quality continuing to run into the unhealthy range, we want to be sure to limit our time outdoors, and if we are going to spend time outside, it is recommended that we wear a mask.

As we work into the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, we will keep the chance of a few thunderstorms possible with all the heat and humidity, but widespread storms are not expected.

Weekend forecast

Looking ahead into the upcoming weekend, we will keep the chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on both Saturday and Sunday.

The threat of thunderstorms on Saturday should start around lunchtime and continue into the afternoon, but we should see some sunshine as we work through the day as well.

For Sunday, more clouds than anything should hang around in between the chances for showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast for the beginning of next week before some drier weather moves into the region. We will also keep the summer-like temperatures in the forecast, with the upper 80s to near 90° back into the forecast by the time we get into the middle of next week.

