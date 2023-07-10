86º

LIVE

Weather

Storm Prediction Center expects marginal risks for severe weather Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in upper 80s; Wednesday highs in upper 70s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather, at the lowest threat level. As a cold front moves through in the late afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few thunderstorm cells produce 1″ hail and winds over 60mph. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – After a very dry start to summer, it looks like we are moving into an active weather pattern with lots of rain for our lawns and gardens.

Tuesday

Let’s start with Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather, at the lowest threat level. As a cold front moves through in the late afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few thunderstorm cells produce 1″ hail and winds over 60mph.

Not everyone sees those storms, so keep checking your app throughout the day.

Wednesday

The storms should not be as strong on Wednesday, especially north of I-94.

But the entire area is expected to see fairly heavy rainfall in excess of a half inch or more. Then a slight chance for a few more showers through the weekend.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.