Storm Prediction Center expects marginal risks for severe weather Tuesday in Metro Detroit

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather, at the lowest threat level. As a cold front moves through in the late afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few thunderstorm cells produce 1″ hail and winds over 60mph.

Tuesday

Let’s start with Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather, at the lowest threat level. As a cold front moves through in the late afternoon and evening hours, we could see a few thunderstorm cells produce 1″ hail and winds over 60mph.

Not everyone sees those storms, so keep checking your app throughout the day.

Wednesday

The storms should not be as strong on Wednesday, especially north of I-94.

But the entire area is expected to see fairly heavy rainfall in excess of a half inch or more. Then a slight chance for a few more showers through the weekend.

