Slightly warmer temps return with possible isolated showers Wednesday afternoon in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Temperatures are once again running a touch below normal in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

The weather will be cool and comfortable overnight, with a low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with a high close to normal at 84 degrees. It could be an isolated shower in the afternoon but don’t plan on rain.

Thursday

Thursday a better chance for a couple of thunderstorms but at this point looks like the will stay primarily north of Metro Detroit and up into the thumb. But you’ll notice the humidity creeping up a bit with highs in the upper 80s.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 1, 2023 -- 4 p.m. update

