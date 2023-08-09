83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Weather

Widespread showers could affect your weekend plans in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Wednesday highs in upper 80s; Thursday highs in lower 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
The chance for rain on Thursday morning is partially gone but certainly diminishing. No expected widespread showers until Friday night into the pre-dawn hours for Saturday. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – A few isolated downpours occurred Wednesday afternoon just outside Downtown Detroit—otherwise, plenty of clouds and a few breaks of sun made for a nice summer day.

Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, expect a couple of showers to pop up showers until about 2 a.m., with lows being in the mid-60s.

Thursday

The chance for rain on Thursday morning is partially gone but certainly diminishing. No expected widespread showers until Friday night into the pre-dawn hours for Saturday.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.