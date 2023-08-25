Tornado warning issued for Genesee County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning for Genesee County until 10 p.m.

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado warning for Genesee County until 10 p.m.

The warning was issued Friday (Aug. 24) at 9:11 p.m., indicating a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burton or near Flint, moving southeast at 40 mph.

The thunderstorm watch will be in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 1 a.m. Friday (Aug. 25).

Read: Whitmer activates Michigan emergency operations center in response to flooding: What that means

Supercell thunderstorms will rapidly develop and move through parts of Metro Detroit between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m.

There is plenty of instability, with some late-day sunshine and rising humidity; some storms could contain wind gusts up to 70 mph with large hail.

Click here to read the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team.