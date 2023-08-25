77º
Tornado warning cancelled for Monroe County

Thunderstorm watch in effect until 1 a.m. Friday

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado warning for Monroe County but it has since been cancelled.

The warning was issued Friday (Aug. 24) at 10:42 p.m., where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Monroe, moving southeast at 60 mph.

