Warmer temps expected mid-week, but search for sunshine might leave Metro Detroiters empty handed

4Warn Weather – Warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, but our search for sunshine might leave us empty-handed.

Sunset is at 6:49 p.m.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 43. Winds SW at five mph.

Wednesday

We could see a few breaks of the sun for Wednesday, but overall, it will be another cloudy day on Wednesday. Highs finally get back to normal or even slightly above, with a high of 62. SSW 5-10mph.

Thursday

Rain returns Thursday with a high of 60. I can’t rule out a shower or two lingering on Friday. Then, more rain for the first half of the weekend. Let’s talk more about it tonight at 11 p.m.

