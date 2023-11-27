Michigan snow forecast: Several more inches expected in some areas

4Warn Weather – The first real snowfall in Michigan continues on Monday, and for some areas, into Tuesday, with a few more inches possible in some areas of the state.

The hardest hit regions on Sunday were the Western edge of the state, up through Traverse City, which have already seen several inches of snow, including areas from Muskegon up through Ludington, and over to Gaylord.

Western Michigan can expect another inch or so of snow on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Northern Lower Peninsula could see 3-4 more inches, with local amounts pushing six additional inches through Monday evening.

“Lake effect snow continues today, especially impacting the typical northwest flow snowbelts of the eastern UP and northwest Lower Michigan. Cellular/spotty nature of snowfall today will lead to rapid changes in visibility and conditions, with more organized nature of snow showers expected tonight,” NWS in Gaylord said Monday.

NWS Gaylord snow forecast on Nov. 27, 2023. (NWS)

Upper Peninsula snow

In the Upper Peninsula, areas like Munising, Newberry and Grand Marais could see an additional 6-8 inches through Monday night.

NWS Marquette snow forecast on Nov. 27, 2023. (WDIV)

Additional snow in Metro Detroit

Here’s the forecast as of Monday morning from Ashlee Baracy:

Snow will be widespread throughout the day and the night. Snow showers will still be widespread by midnight.

The snow will taper off overnight, but it will be downright cold. Lows drop into the low 20s, and wind chills will be in the single digits by Tuesday morning. (Read more here)

