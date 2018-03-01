LIST HERE: Snow emergencies for Metro Detroit communities

Check here for current snow emergencies in Metro Detroit.
Livingston County
- Village of Pinckney -- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills -- in effect at 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice
- Clawson -- in effect at 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice
- South Lyon -- in effect at 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday
Wayne County
- Garden City -- in effect at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice
