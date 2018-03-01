Weather

LIST HERE: Snow emergencies for Metro Detroit communities

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Check here for current snow emergencies in Metro Detroit. 

Livingston County

  • Village of Pinckney -- in effect at 7 p.m. Thursday

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills -- in effect at 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice
  • Clawson -- in effect at 6 p.m. Thursday until further notice
  • South Lyon -- in effect at 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday

Wayne County

  • Garden City -- in effect at 10 p.m. Thursday until further notice

