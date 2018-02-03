Winter weather advisory: 3-7 inches of snow expected this weekend in southeast Michigan

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued for many areas of southeast Michigan.

Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac and Shiwassee counties are under an advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. The areas could see 4-7 inches of snow.

The advisory begins at 1 a.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. in Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. The areas could see 3-5 inches of snow.

The winter weather advisory is in affect for the following counties:

Bay

Genesee

Huron

Lapeeer

Livingston

Macomb

Midland

Oakland

Saginaw

Sanilac

Shiawassee

St. Clair

Tuscola

