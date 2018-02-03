Winter weather advisory: 3-7 inches of snow expected this weekend in southeast Michigan

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued for many areas of southeast Michigan.
Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac and Shiwassee counties are under an advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. The areas could see 4-7 inches of snow.
The advisory begins at 1 a.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. in Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. The areas could see 3-5 inches of snow.
VIEW: Weather forecast
The winter weather advisory is in affect for the following counties:
- Bay
- Genesee
- Huron
- Lapeeer
- Livingston
- Macomb
- Midland
- Oakland
- Saginaw
- Sanilac
- Shiawassee
- St. Clair
- Tuscola
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.