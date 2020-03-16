30ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County order bars, restaurants to limit occupancy to limit COVID-19 spread

County taking additional measures to enforce social distancing amid coronavirus concerns

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

An empty bar
An empty bar (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Officer issued an emergency order Sunday night to reduce the number of people in local bars, restaurants or entertainment venues.

According to the county, venues are ordered to cut their maximum occupancy by half starting Monday and continuing through April 5.

Oakland and Ingham counties have already taken similar actions.

Under the Michigan Public Health Code, MCL 333.2453, the Health Officer has the authority to take action to protect the public’s health and prevent the spread of disease.

“This action is not taken lightly,” said Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck. “To slow the impact of COVID-19 in our community and protect everyone’s health, we must take our commitment to prevention seriously. Social distancing is essential now to prevent additional spread as much as possible.”

As of Sunday night, Washtenaw County has seven cases of COVID-19 and numerous tests pending.

