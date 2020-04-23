Ann Arbor’s SkySync commits $25K to feed Washtenaw County during COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Local software company SkySync has announced it will purchase $25,000 in meals from local restaurants to feed vulnerable Washtenaw County residents facing food insecurity and frontline healthcare workers at University of Michigan and St. Joseph Mercy hospitals over the next 25 days.

SkySync is working with Food Gatherers to ensure meals are delivered to those in need during this time.

“Our restaurant community is struggling, our residents are struggling, and our healthcare workers are being pushed to their limits," SkySync CEO Mark Brazeau said in a statement. “Everyone needs support, and we are grateful to be able to work with Food Gatherers, our hospitals, and our restaurants to provide some relief to businesses and individuals here in our own backyard.”

Over the next five weeks, SkySync, in coordination with Food Gatherers, will donate $15,000 in ready-to-go meals from local restaurants to individuals with disabilities and affordable housing sites for seniors throughout the county.

“We are so thankful for SkySync’s support and know the residents will appreciate these ready-to-go meals at our partner housing sites,” Food Gatherers’ Director of Community Food Programs Markell Miller said in a statement. “The amount of ready-to-eat donations we typically receive from grocery stores has decreased recently, and we are lucky to be able to offer them another easy and delicious meal option.”

SkySync will donate an additional $10,000 in meals and restaurant gift cards to both U-M and St. Joe’s hospital systems so that essential workers are fed on shift over the next several weeks.

Participating local restaurants include:

Cottage Inn

Cuppy’s Best Soul Food

HutKay Fusion

Jerusalem Garden

Maiz Mexican Cafe

Palm Palace

Satchel’s BBQ

Tio’s Mexican Cafe and more

Owner of Palm Palace, Ahmad Hodroj, who has been contributing free meals to hospital workers and local students during school closures, said he is looking forward to serving the community through this initiative.

“We have been very fortunate to be able to stay open during this crisis and are grateful for the opportunity to help those in need during this difficult time,” Hodroj said in a statement.

Founded in 2012, SkySync provides an enterprise content orchestration platform. It unites silos of information, connects disparate storage platforms and synchronizes content spread across the enterprise - at scale.

