City of Ann Arbor cancels 2020 summer camp, pool seasons

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation announced Monday that it is canceling all summer day camps and city pool openings for the 2020 season amid the ongoing health crisis.

This includes all summer day camps at Argo, Buhr, Fuller, and Gallup parks and all city outdoor pools at Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial parks.

City officials said research and input from other park and camp professionals, as well as the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, were key factors in making the decision.

Maintaining six feet of distance between participants and ensuring that surfaces stay sanitized after each use would be “extremely difficult," according to city officials.

“After carefully evaluating the available information, it became apparent that it is not feasible to open pools or operate day camps within the proposed guidelines while assuring the health and well-being of our visitors, staff and the broader community," City Parks and Recreation Manager Colin Smith said in a news release.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Those who have registered for outdoor pools and day camps will be receive a full refund.

“Staff will look for new opportunities to connect with the community, both virtually and in person when feasible, throughout the summer," Smith said in a news release. “We all look forward to the 2021 summer when we hope to welcome back many returning campers and welcome new ones."

Despite the news and continued closure of other parks offerings, some recreation facilities and amenities have started to reopen following the restrictions set by the state’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

For more updates on parks facilities, programs and amenities, visit www.a2gov.org/covid19parks.

Related reading: