79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

U-M, Ann Arbor businesses, organizations observe Blackout Tuesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Blackout Tuesday, Washtenaw County, Protests, Michigan Theater, University of Michigan, The Ark, Music Industry, Movement, Community, Campaign, Michigan Athletics, Ann Arbor Film Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery
The Michigan Theater tweeted this photo of its marquee on June 1, 2020.
The Michigan Theater tweeted this photo of its marquee on June 1, 2020. (The Michigan Theater)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan and several local businesses and organizations have joined the Blackout Tuesday movement created by music industry executives to disrupt the work week and draw attention to the protests and the broader conversation across the country in response to recent police killings.

Individuals and businesses alike are taking to social media posting blackout images, some plain and some with text, as a show of unity with the black community.

“#TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in music in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard,” wrote music executives and founders Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang on their official site.

The site also lists resources to help the families of murdered men George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, to donate funds to protesters and to learn more about racism and building grass roots campaigns.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Several local organizations, businesses and departments at the University of Michigan have posted online in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday.

Related reading:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: