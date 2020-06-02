U-M, Ann Arbor businesses, organizations observe Blackout Tuesday

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan and several local businesses and organizations have joined the Blackout Tuesday movement created by music industry executives to disrupt the work week and draw attention to the protests and the broader conversation across the country in response to recent police killings.

Individuals and businesses alike are taking to social media posting blackout images, some plain and some with text, as a show of unity with the black community.

“#TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in music in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard,” wrote music executives and founders Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang on their official site.

The site also lists resources to help the families of murdered men George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, to donate funds to protesters and to learn more about racism and building grass roots campaigns.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Several local organizations, businesses and departments at the University of Michigan have posted online in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, The Ark will support “Black Out Tuesday.” We stand with the Black community, our artists, colleagues, and peers across the music industry in this day of reflection and solidarity. #theshowmustbepaused pic.twitter.com/zhfAFruBHQ — The Ark (@annarborark) June 1, 2020

We have cancelled all programs today in observance of #blackouttuesday to stand against racism and injustice. We will use this time to listen and use our voices to advocate for change #enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/DBPnJ2UW7y — Michigan Theater (@michigantheater) June 2, 2020

Today, we will be pausing all of our social content as we take time for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/qOkBpuWO3e — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 2, 2020

The Ann Arbor Film Festival stands in solidarity with our filmmakers, artists, audience members, and everyone protesting against police brutality and the injustices against the Black community. pic.twitter.com/ZnpXJSN3cT — Ann Arbor Film Festival (@AAFilmFest) June 2, 2020

Destination Ann Arbor stands in solidarity against discrimination, racism, and violence. We stand with our Black communities and colleagues as we remember those who have lost their lives and have been served great injustice. Black lives matter! #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/hebJrSPRPl — Destination Ann Arbor (@AnnArbor) June 2, 2020

Related reading: