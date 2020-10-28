Sava’s latest Ann Arbor restaurant to temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 case

ANN ARBOR – Sava’s Restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it will be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the post, management reported the case to the Washtenaw County Health Department, which was able to notify those who the individual may have come into contact with.

Sava’s said the restaurant would close “out of an abundance of caution” so that all members to staff can get tested and the building can be sanitized.

No date has been announced for the reopening, but Sava’s wrote, “We look forward to reopening just as soon as it is safe and we can do so properly. In the meantime stay safe, stay healthy, and please wear a mask.”

Dear Guest, . . We have been notified today that a valued member of our team has tested positive for COVID-19. With the... Posted by Sava's Restaurant on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

On Friday, Knight’s Steakhouse announced the temporary closure of both of its locations due to several positive COVID-19 cases among its employees.

Also in Ann Arbor, a youth hockey team is quarantining after six of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes as Michigan reached its highest one-day increase on Saturday, with 3,338 new COVID-19 cases. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the state.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!