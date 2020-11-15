Ann Arbor father, 3 children tied up during violent home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Spencer John Payne and Cedrick Michael Sims were arraigned Wednesday in connection to two violent home invasions.

According to authorities, the two men are accused of breaking into two houses, tying up and threatening the occupants.

Police said it happened between 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Oct. 8 at two houses, one on Sharon Drive and one on Macomb Street. Police are still investigating who directed them to the homes as they believe the houses were targeted.

Police say in the home on Macomb Street, the family -- a single father with three children, ages 5, 13 and 17 -- were tied up with electrical cords and clothing around their hands and feet.

Authorities said the two men realized they were in the wrong house, made a phone call and then went to the house next door on Sharon Drive.

Police said the family was threatened with death if they called the police.

At about 4 a.m., police said they broke into the house next door, where they found nine people inside ranging from age 3 to 62.

None of them were tied up, but they were led around at gunpoint, police say.

Authorities said the two stole a backpack, money and electronics, and demanded driver’s licenses of victims from both homes and warned them to not call police. Still, they called police.

Police said they then went back to the first house, apologized, untied the father and told him not to untie the children yet.

Residents found different places to stay until the two suspects were apprehended by police.

Payne and Simms were charged Wednesday on 16 felony counts, including armed robbery, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and more. They were both given a $500,000 bond.

Payne is in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail and Simms is being held at Ingham County Jail.

