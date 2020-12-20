8 Ann Arbor restaurants cooking up Christmas Dinner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It goes without saying that holiday gatherings in 2020 have been unconventional. The Christmas holiday will be no different with many family gatherings either not happening or kept very small. This makes fixing up the usual Christmas spread feel daunting or unnecessary.

If you’re looking for something a bit more lowkey and a lot less fussy, let these Ann Arbor eateries cook up Christmas Dinner so you don’t have to.

Here are eight Ann Arbor businesses with holiday meals:

SEVA

Looking for meat-free options? Seva is offering heat-at-home holiday meals with options like a vegan Wellington, roasted vegetable pie or pumpkin lasagna. Order and prepay by Sunday for pickup on Wednesday. Find veggie-friendly meals here.

LALA’S

LaLa’s is offering a Christmas menu ranging from creamed corn to roasted vegetables and French Silk Pie. Individual meals can also be purchased for those having a solo Christmas dinner this year. Place orders by 2 p.m. on Sunday for pickup on Wednesday until 2 p.m. Click here for the menu.

PAESANO

Order up Braciolo, an Italian classic, or Paesano’s butternut squash Wellington to have for your Christmas meal. Place Christmas orders by 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve for pickup no later than 5 p.m. Here’s the menu.

Our chefs have created a special menu for Christmas Eve featuring some Italian holiday classic dishes. Or you may order from the new Winter menu. Posted by Paesano Restaurant and Wine Bar on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

SAVA’S

Feed a family of four with Sava’s Christmas Feast including cinnamon-braised lamb shanks, roasted broccolini and brussels sprouts, as well as apple crumble pie. Pick up orders on Wednesday and Thursday. Take a peek at the menu here.

ZINGERMAN’S ROADHOUSE

Have a convenient Christmas this year by choosing between five entrees and four sides at Zingerman’s Roadhouse. Meal packages for two or four people are available. Drive-by on Wednesday and Thursday to get your order. Here’s the menu.

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

A townie favorite, the Liberty Street eatery is offering pot pies, quiches and lasagnas among its other family meals. Order by Tuesday for Christmas Eve pickup. Check out the menu.

❤🌲❤SUPPORT LOCAL🌲❤🌲 Have a merrier holiday! Plan ahead for Christmas Eve and Christmas meals! We have Spinach, Broccoli... Posted by Afternoon Delight Restaurant, Ann Arbor Michigan on Friday, December 18, 2020

PALIO

Celebrate the season with a three-course meal for everyone in your family or pod. Palio’s holiday menu includes a salad, entree and dessert for $24.95 per person. Add a bottle of wine for $15 or $16. Pre-order by Tuesday for Christmas Eve pickup. Here’s the menu.

THE PRODUCE STATION

It’s not a restaurant, but this Ann Arbor market is offering an extensive holiday catering menu. Place orders by noon on Monday, for pickup between Tuesday and Thursday or on Saturday. Find the menu here and place orders online or by phone.