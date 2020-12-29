Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club entertainment venue, restaurant goes on break

Tables at Blue LLama Jazz Club sit right up against the stage for unobstructed views of entertainment. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blue LLama Jazz Club is temporarily closing its doors and going on hiatus for the foreseeable future

In a message from proprietor Don Hicks and Blue LLama Jazz Club senior management on Monday afternoon, the restaurant/ jazz venue announced that it and its sister concepts were going on a break for a few months.

The venue pivoted over the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to offer virtual music events and its pop-up concepts; Blue LLama Express, Jibarito, Of Rice and Men and Chef Ava’s Bakery. In July, Of Rice and Men grew into its own eatery, Of Rice and Men Modern Asian Bistro, located next to Blue LLama Jazz Club along downtown Main Street.

“We’re not closing permanently. We mean too much to each other to just say good-bye. Thanks to your support, you’ve made the Blue LLama one of the brightest stars in the sheltering indigo sky of jazz venues. Ann Arbor is a major destination for jazz artists again” Blue LLama leadership said in a message on the business’s website.

“We’ve created something special together, our love of fantastic food, amazing wine and cocktails, excellent service and amazing music have kept us going in 2020. We look forward to continuing this tradition into the future.”

The message thanks patrons of the restaurants, and urges the musicians who have entertained its guests to stay safe and keep playing. Blue LLama management told employees they deserved a standing ovation for their work and teased about future offerings at Of Rice and Men.

Both venues are likely to reopen in the spring or summer of 2021 once they can operate safely at full capacity, according to the message.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main St.

