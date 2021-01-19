Here are Ann Arbor District Library’s most requested items of 2020

ANN ARBOR – 2020 was certainly a year for the books -- and many, many other things at Ann Arbor District Library.

Although the library closed to the public on March 13 due to the first detection of coronavirus cases in Michigan, it has remained active providing lobby pick ups and endless virtual activities for community members.

Each year, the library releases its most requested items and it’s always interesting to see what people sought out the most. I personally enjoy seeing which tools were checked out the most. Who knew birdsong scanning wands were in such high demand?

Below are the top five items requested in each category.

Fiction

Non-Fiction

Movies

TV and Miniseries

Music

Tools

Art Prints

To see the full list of AADL’s most requested items for 2020, click here.

