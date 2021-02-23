47ºF

Washtenaw County is sharing COVID-19 vaccine data: Find it here

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. COVID-19 vaccine makers tell Congress to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month. The companies insisted Tuesday, Feb. 23, at a hearing that they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans by summer. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
The Washtenaw County Health Department is sharing data detailing who has received COVID-19 vaccinations in Washtenaw County

As of 10 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021, the county health department said:

  • 17.5% of Washtenaw County residents 16 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
  • 37.6% of Washtenaw County residents 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

You can view all of the county’s COVID-19 vaccine data here: www.washtenaw.org/3332/Vaccine-Data

