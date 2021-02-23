Washtenaw County is sharing COVID-19 vaccine data: Find it here

The Washtenaw County Health Department is sharing data detailing who has received COVID-19 vaccinations in Washtenaw County
As of 10 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021, the county health department said:
- 17.5% of Washtenaw County residents 16 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 37.6% of Washtenaw County residents 65 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
You can view all of the county’s COVID-19 vaccine data here: www.washtenaw.org/3332/Vaccine-Data
