Ann Arbor Public Schools announce tentative dates for in-person graduation ceremonies

ANN ARBOR – In a recent update, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Kerr Swift announced that the district is moving forward with plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

Last year, all ceremonies were canceled due to concerns over the then-new coronavirus pandemic and each high school organized drive-thru events and virtual ceremonies for its seniors.

Graduates were greeted by faculty and staff at Community High's in-car procession on June 12, 2020. (Ann Arbor Public Schools)

Dr. Swift confirmed that Huron, Pioneer and Skyline high schools will have traditional graduation ceremonies outdoors at Eastern Michigan University’s stadium.

“Current participation limits will impact the number of spectators allowed for the event,” wrote Swift. “Still, we remain hopeful that limits will increase, and each graduate will receive a set number of tickets for family members to attend.”

She added that an inclement weather plan is also currently in the works.

Tentative dates for the three ceremonies:

Huron High School: Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer High School: Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Skyline High School: Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Community and Pathways high schools are also planning to hold outdoor commencement ceremonies. Details for those events will be confirmed soon, said Swift.

These events will also be livestreamed for those who may not be able to attend.

In addition to the graduation update, Swift announced that all Class of 2021 students will receive a celebratory yard sign like last year.

As for other senior events like prom, Swift said AAPS is currently monitoring the situation, including current limitations on indoor gatherings, and will be sharing more information with students and their families later this month.

All other events, including award ceremonies, will take place online through the end of the school year.

“Congratulations to our inspiring seniors on their progress through this challenging COVID time,” Swift wrote. “We are encouraged that this is a time of hope that better days are just ahead.”