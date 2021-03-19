Last chance to ice skate in Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park this weekend

Skaters enjoy Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. This photo was taken before the coronavirus pandemic.

ANN ARBOR – Spring officially kicks off on Monday and with the warmer weather comes the closure of the city’s only outdoor ice rink at Buhr Park.

Skating will be available through Sunday, its last day of the season.

In order to attend an open skate, you need to reserve a spot. See the weekend availability here.

Meanwhile, Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena has added some new skating timeslots. You can book those online here. Community members can also rent the rink for non-hockey events for $250 per hour. For more information about private events, contact Recreation Supervisor Bill Meeks at wmeeks@a2gov.org.

The new times added to the regular schedule are:

Friday, March 26, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Regular skating hours at Vets Park: