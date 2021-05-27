‘To know Laurie was to love her’: Wife of ex-Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr dies at 70

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows the University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Laurie Kathleen Carr died on Tuesday (May 25) after a battle with cancer, she was 70 years old.

Laurie Carr was born in 1950 in Kalamazoo. She grew up in Riverview and graduated high school in 1968. She and her first husband started a family and had three boys. She went back to school, earned a teaching degree and then taught chemistry for Wyandotte Public Schools.

In 1994 she married Lloyd Carr and the couple lived in Ann Arbor. Lloyd Carr served as the head football coach at the University of Michigan from 1995 through the 2007 season. Laurie Carr was very private and preferred to stay behind the scenes, according to family.

Laurie Carr was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. The couple had been living in South Carolina, but moved back to Ann Arbor so Laurie Carr could receive treatment at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Ad

Michigan Football extends its deepest condolences to Lloyd Carr and the Carr family on the passing of Laurie Carr. We mourn your loss and pray for comfort. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7zS3ku1Eit — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 25, 2021

Laurie is survived by her husband; her three children, Brett (Jenni) McCartney, Ryan (Stacey) McCartney, and Jarrett McCartney; her stepchildren, Melissa Carr, Jason (Tammi) Carr, and Emily (Andy) Vigo; 11 grandchildren; and their dogs, Parker and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betty; her brother, Kenny; and her grandson, Chad Carr.

READ: ChadTough Foundation moves to virtual world, still fighting for a cure

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on June 2 for family and friends at the First Congregational Church of Ann Arbor.

The family requests that masks be worn at the church. The service will be recorded and shared later with people unable to attend.

Ad

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation or Arbor Hospice.