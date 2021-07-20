Ann Arbor police: Man in custody after 3 women assaulted in believed linked attacks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A person of interest is in police custody after three women were attacked in downtown Ann Arbor over the weekend.

Ann Arbor police say a man was taken into custody Monday night and is being interviewed in connection with three separate assaults reported on July 16-18. It is currently unclear if the man in custody Tuesday is the same man police were looking for on Monday.

Three women were reportedly assaulted Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night in three separate Ann Arbor locations. Authorities believe the assaults may have been committed by the same person.

According to police, the first assault occurred at 10 p.m. on Friday in Nickels Arcade, located between State and Maynard streets. Officials say a man punched a woman in the face and told her to be quiet. She reportedly kicked him in the groin and began screaming, and the man fled the scene on foot.

Officials say the second assault occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday near Catherine and North Division streets, where a man jumped out from near a driveway, punched a woman, grabbed her throat and told her to be quiet. The woman, a student, reportedly kicked the man and ran away.

A third assault was reported at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Huron and Ashley streets. Police say a man forced a woman into a nearby portable toilet and assaulted her. The woman was able to escape and call out to friends nearby, who then called police. The man fled the scene on foot.

The person of interest was described Saturday as a man in his early 20s standing 6 feet tall with a clean-shaven face. He was reportedly wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Ann Arbor police released a photo of a person of interest on Monday.

No other details have been released as of Tuesday morning.

Officials say both Ann Arbor police and and University of Michigan police are increasing patrols at night amid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dawn Murphy by phone at 734-794-6930, extension 49302 or by emailing dmurphy@a2gov.org. Individuals can also call an anonymous tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

