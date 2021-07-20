Ann Arbor police investigating 3 assaults believed to be connected, searching for person of interest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a third assault was reported over the weekend.

According to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, the assaults happened in downtown Ann Arbor and are believed to have been committed by the same person.

Police were already investigating two other attacks that happened on Friday and Saturday. The third attack was reported on Sunday.

SECURITY BULLETIN: @A2Police are investigating three assaults against women that occurred in downtown Ann Arbor. Police believe these assaults may have been committed by the same individual.https://t.co/OQdEDwDUYb — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) July 19, 2021

Police said the first assault happened at about 10 p.m. on July 16 in Nickel Arcade. A man punched a woman and told her to be quiet before the woman kicked the man and started screaming, causing him to flee.

The second incident happened at about 4 a.m. on July 17 near Catherine and North Division streets. Officials said a man jumped out near a driveway where he was hiding, punched a woman and grabbed her throat, telling her be quiet. The woman kicked the man and he fled, police said.

Officials said the third attack was reported at about 11:14 p.m. on July 18 near West Huron and Ashley streets. The man assaulted a woman after forcing her into a nearby portable toilet. Police said the woman fought back and escaped, calling out to several friends. The suspect fled the scene as they were calling 911.

“Ann Arbor Police believe all three assaults were likely committed by the same person. In response to the incidents, Ann Arbor Police and the University of Michigan Police Department have increased patrols during the night while Ann Arbor police detectives continue their investigation,” read a press release.

“We advise residents and visitors in Ann Arbor to be extra vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking around at night. Look assertive and trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative. We also recommend walking with a friend or co-worker in well-lit areas and avoiding isolated areas.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dawn Murphy at 734-794-6930, ext. 49302 or dmurphy@a2gov.org, or by calling the anonymous tip line at 734-794-6939 or emailing tips@a2gov.org.

