Mostly Cloudy icon
71º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Detroit Pistons select Michigan’s Isaiah Livers with No. 42 overall pick in 2021 NBA draft

Livers averaged 13.1 points per game for Wolverines last season

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Pistons, Pistons, Sports, NBA, National Basketball Association, Basketball, College Basketball, College Hoops, Michigan Basketball, Michigan, Isaiah Livers, Cade Cunningham, Troy Weaver, Michigan Wolverines, U Of M, University Of Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Local
Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his teams Big 10 championship after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 69-50 at Crisler Arena on March 04, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his teams Big 10 championship after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 69-50 at Crisler Arena on March 04, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2021 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons selected Michigan forward Isaiah Livers with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Livers averaged 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game as a senior for the Wolverines before his season was cut short by injury.

Livers fills a key shooting hole for the Pistons, who added an elite distributor in Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. In 119 college games, Livers shot 41.2% from three-point range. He shot a career-best 43.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21.

Michigan was a different team with Livers on the floor the last two seasons. Before his injury in 2019-20, Juwan Howard’s team jumped into the top five nationally and won the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Kalamazoo native helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular season championship as a senior before injury cost him a chance to play in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Livers is a versatile offensive player, an adequate defender and a strong rebounder. At 23 years old and with four college seasons under his belt, he should be a contributor for the Pistons right away.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email