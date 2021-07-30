Detroit Pistons select Michigan’s Isaiah Livers with No. 42 overall pick in 2021 NBA draft

Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his teams Big 10 championship after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 69-50 at Crisler Arena on March 04, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons selected Michigan forward Isaiah Livers with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Livers averaged 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game as a senior for the Wolverines before his season was cut short by injury.

Livers fills a key shooting hole for the Pistons, who added an elite distributor in Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. In 119 college games, Livers shot 41.2% from three-point range. He shot a career-best 43.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21.

Michigan was a different team with Livers on the floor the last two seasons. Before his injury in 2019-20, Juwan Howard’s team jumped into the top five nationally and won the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Kalamazoo native helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular season championship as a senior before injury cost him a chance to play in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Livers is a versatile offensive player, an adequate defender and a strong rebounder. At 23 years old and with four college seasons under his belt, he should be a contributor for the Pistons right away.