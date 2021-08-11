Washtenaw County deputy to stand trial for assault of inmate, judge rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A judge has ruled that a Washtenaw County deputy accused of and charged with assaulting an inmate will stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

According to the AG’s office, Cpl. Christopher Ellul was arraigned in May in the 14A-1 District Court on one count of assault and battery (93-day misdemeanor) and one count misconduct in office by a public official (five-year felony).

Officials said in August 2020, Ellul was working at the Washtenaw County Jail when he assisted in removing an inmate from a cell. Video evidence showed Ellul grabbing the inmate by the neck twice. Officials said another deputy could be heard telling Ellul to stop, which he did before placing his hand around the inmate’s neck again.

The incident lasted six to eight seconds total, the AG’s office said.

According to the county’s use of force policy, neck holds are considered deadly force.

“Seeing Mr. Ellul bound over for trial reinforces our commitment to ensuring those who are hired to protect and serve do so with utmost integrity,” Nessel said.

Ellul’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

