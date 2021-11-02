Two men plead guilty to charges in former EMU wrestler’s death

ANN ARBOR – Two men charged in connection with the slaying of a former Eastern Michigan University wrestler have pleaded guilty to armed robbery and other charges in the fatal 2018 robbery.

Camron Williams-Evans, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy to commit armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed in the fatal shooting of Christopher “Jack” Marsh, Jr., 19.

Williams-Evans, whose jury trial had been set for Monday, is now set to be sentenced Nov. 18, The Ann Arbor News reported.

Washtenaw County court records also show Marquez Williams, 21, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to seven charges including second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.

All six suspects in Marsh’s death have now taken plea deals in the case. Police said the six defendants worked together as part of a gang to set up a meeting to buy marijuana from Marsh and rob him on April 28, 2018.

Marsh died at a hospital after he was found shot outside an Ann Arbor apartment complex.

He had been a member of Eastern Michigan University’s now-defunct wrestling team, but he left the team in February 2018, a university spokesman said.

The school’s wresting team was disbanded in 2018 as part of an overall restructuring of the university’s budget.