Firecracker 5K returning to downtown Ann Arbor on Independence Day

People of all ages participate in the Firecracker 5K in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Sports Commission Firecracker 5K returns to the downtown area on July 4.

The event was canceled in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and was relocated to Briarwood Mall in 2021 to promote social distancing.

In addition to making a return to downtown this year, the Firecracker 5K is partnering with Active Against ALS’ Twinkie Run.

Read: Annual Jaycees Parade returns to downtown Ann Arbor on July 4

Here’s what you can expect at the event:

5K run/walk

1-mile “fun run”

200-meter children’s run

Hot dog eating contest

Flag carrying division

Twinkie eating division

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. ahead of the Ann Arbor Jaycee’s 4th of July parade.

Runners take part in the festive Firecracker 5K in downtown Ann Arbor. (Epic Races)

Firecracker 5K race director Eva Solomon said it was important for her to find a way to help the Twinkie Run continue this year.

“When I heard that the Twinkie Run was going to need to cancel for the 3rd time this year, I wanted to find a way to make it happen,” Solomon said in a release. “Active Against ALS does so many wonderful things for our community and for ALS so I didn’t see any reason why Twinkies wouldn’t fit into all of the wacky things we do at our event.”

Ad

An Ann Arbor-based organization, Active Against ALS raises funds for ALS research with the goal of finding a cure for the disease.

Also new this year, local diagnostic center LynxDx has sponsored all kids ages 13 and younger to race for free.

“I am so grateful to have LynxDx as a sponsor this year,” Solomon said in a release. “Participating in a fitness event like this is wonderful for families, but it’s expensive. I love that Lynx is making it more affordable.”

For more information about the Ann Arbor Firecracker 5K and to register, click here.