Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say

A suspected Ann Arbor bank robber returned to Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue on Aug. 23, 2022, police said.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said.

Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.

A man walked into the bank, and an employee recognized him as the same person who had robbed the bank on July 29, according to authorities.

The employee fled to another room inside the bank, and the man fled toward Washtenaw Avenue, officials said.

Police consider the man armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about these incidents is asked to contact Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930 or Januszki@a2gov.org, or reach out to the FBI at 414-397-1264 or bdrake1@fbi.gov.

Ad

Previous robberies

During the July 29 incident, a man entered the bank at 1:36 p.m., showed a handgun to the teller, and demanded money, authorities said.

After he received the money, he fled on foot, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police haven’t officially linked the same man to a July 16 robbery at Chase Bank on East Stadium Boulevard, but it’s described as a “similar incident.”

That day, a man went into the bank around 9:40 a.m. and demanded money from the teller, officials said. He implied that he was armed, but no weapons were seen, according to authorities. Nobody was injured.

A man suspected of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on July 29, 2022. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

A man suspected of robbing an Ann Arbor bank on July 16, 2022. (Ann Arbor Police Department)