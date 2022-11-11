Get vaccinated against COVID-19, flu at Eastern Michigan University on Wednesday

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to a 2022 autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines will be available at a clinic at Eastern Michigan University on Wednesday.

No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The clinic will take place in the Student Center Ballroom on EMU’s campus at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.

Updated COVID-19 boosters are free of charge. Flu shots are free for current EMU students, students with EMU insurance plans, those covered by a qualified insurance plan and uninsured individuals.

For those who do not qualify for a free flu shot, the cost is $30. Individuals with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards to the clinic.

For parking options, visit parkemu.com.