Get vaccinated against COVID-19, flu at Eastern Michigan University on Wednesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines will be available at a clinic at Eastern Michigan University on Wednesday.
No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The clinic will take place in the Student Center Ballroom on EMU’s campus at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.
Updated COVID-19 boosters are free of charge. Flu shots are free for current EMU students, students with EMU insurance plans, those covered by a qualified insurance plan and uninsured individuals.
For those who do not qualify for a free flu shot, the cost is $30. Individuals with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards to the clinic.
For parking options, visit parkemu.com.